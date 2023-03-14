Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 16,708 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

