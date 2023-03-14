Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cintas by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $430.86 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

