Fred Alger Management LLC Has $67.28 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,193,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848,997 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Chegg worth $67,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

