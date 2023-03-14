Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Holdings Raised by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in BRF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Shares of BRFS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

