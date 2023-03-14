Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $206,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $324.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.67 and a 200-day moving average of $341.93.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

