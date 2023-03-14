Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 140 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,320,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

