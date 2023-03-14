13,555 Shares in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovid in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovid alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $99,079.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,720,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,672.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,172 shares of company stock worth $133,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovid Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Innovid from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Innovid Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

About Innovid

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.