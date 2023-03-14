Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $70,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $94,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

