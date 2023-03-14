Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 7,344 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ITCI stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

