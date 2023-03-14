Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,651.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 592 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $17,079.20.

On Thursday, January 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Oak Street Health stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Piper Sandler lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.