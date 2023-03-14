Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $66.34 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $66,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $333.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average of $311.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $429.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

