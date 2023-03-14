Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,455,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $93,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

