Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $111.03 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $111,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $288.03 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.96.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at $23,790,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

