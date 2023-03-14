Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 966,755 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.29% of DigitalOcean worth $114,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $4,060,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 672,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 490,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -148.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,657 shares of company stock worth $5,721,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

