State Street Corp Purchases 231,562 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $800,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.72. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

