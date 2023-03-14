Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 525 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in NetApp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after purchasing an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $870,120. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

