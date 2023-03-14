Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $75.72.

Banner Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also

