Algert Global LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SMG opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

