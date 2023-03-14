Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 10.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $522,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Trex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

