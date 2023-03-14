Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $176,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Insider Activity

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

