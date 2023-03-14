Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $198,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile



The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

