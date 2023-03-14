GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.00 million-$118.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.33 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.29–$0.24 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.62.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.