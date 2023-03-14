Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.39% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $65,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

MPWR stock opened at $486.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

