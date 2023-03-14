Fred Alger Management LLC Has $64.75 Million Stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959,166 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $64,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Signify Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Signify Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

