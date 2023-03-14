Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.56% of Domino’s Pizza worth $61,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $302.59 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

