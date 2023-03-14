Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 792,620 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 325.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.47% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $61,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

RXDX opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of -0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,320 shares of company stock worth $108,921,613 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

