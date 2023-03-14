Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $59,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

