Fred Alger Management LLC Has $56.73 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162,664 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Paylocity worth $56,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 21.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,992 shares of company stock worth $36,439,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $176.22 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

