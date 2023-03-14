Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 8.82% of Core Laboratories worth $55,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 700,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 192,579 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 91.5% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 365,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 56.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 7.4 %

CLB opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.