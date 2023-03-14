Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 21,941 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $54,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 394,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 124,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $68.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

