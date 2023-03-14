Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 165,330 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,330 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Vertex worth $52,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,570.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,253. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.11, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

