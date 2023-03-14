Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,915 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.66% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $49,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

