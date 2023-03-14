Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 49,093 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $45,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

