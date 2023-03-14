Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,169 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

