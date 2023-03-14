Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 10,557 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 4.12% of Vericel worth $45,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Vericel by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vericel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vericel by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

