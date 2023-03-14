Fred Alger Management LLC Has $44.34 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412,841 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $44,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,074,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 131,962 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,185 shares of company stock valued at $83,702,704. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRI opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $171.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.632 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRI. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

