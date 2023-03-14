Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,094 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Nevro worth $43,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NVRO opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

