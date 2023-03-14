Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 223,305 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223,305 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 5.44% of Heska worth $42,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Heska by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Heska by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $151.43. The firm has a market cap of $908.37 million, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

