Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669,892 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.52% of Definitive Healthcare worth $41,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 497,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

DH stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

