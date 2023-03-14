Fred Alger Management LLC Has $40.81 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,488 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.82% of Capri worth $40,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.