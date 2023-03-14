BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

