Fred Alger Management LLC Has $36.43 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,926 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 5.50% of Dril-Quip worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE DRQ opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $947.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,774.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,436 shares of company stock valued at $601,374. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

