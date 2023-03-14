Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 6,686,753 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686,753 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $35,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

