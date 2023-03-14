Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,932 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Manhattan Associates worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

