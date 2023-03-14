CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,065 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.70% of CareDx worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $185,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

