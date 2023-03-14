Fred Alger Management LLC Has $28.25 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.