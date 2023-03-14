Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990,442 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.