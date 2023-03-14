Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $284.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

