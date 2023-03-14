Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

