Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $26.08 Million in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 354,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $784,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $221,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $248,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. TheStreet cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

KRUS opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

